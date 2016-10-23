Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gorgeous handbag made of braided cream color leather, on a long strap-harness, isolated on a white background. Side view. Expensive women's accessories. High quality photo.
Formats
3271 × 5472 pixels • 10.9 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
598 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
299 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG