Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083851184
Gorgeous Golden Ornaments Sparkling on the Christmas Tree
Bangkok, Thailand
l
By lovelypeace
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractamazingballbeautifulblurred backgroundbokehbrightcelebrationchristmasclassycloseupcolorcopy spaceculturedecemberdecorationeleganceeventfestiveglitterglitteringgoldgoldengorgeoushanginghappyholidayhome decorjoyfullightmerrynew yearobjectornamentseasonseasonalselective focusshiningshinysparklingtexturetreevibrantwinterxmasyellow
Similar images
More from this artist