Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090162980
Gooses lined up in a lake. A beautiful autumn background. Swimming.
B
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Rarely used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
animalisolatedanimalsbackgroundbeachbeakbeautifulbeautybirdbird familybirdscloseupcutedomesticdomestic birdduckducksfarmfeatherfeathersfloatflockfowlgeesegoosegrassgreengrouplakelake waternatureno peopleorange beakoutdoorpondpoultryreflectionrippleriverselective focusswanswan flockswimwaterwaterfowlwhitewhite swanswildwildlifewing
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist