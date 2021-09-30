Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096172307
Google Maps app on smartphone iPhone 13 screen on wooden table. Content creator environment with keyboard, camera and mic. Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. December 2021.
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appapp iconapplicationbackgroundbrandbusinesscarcellphonecloseupcomputerconnectiondemanddevicedigitaldisplayelectronicgadgetgooglegoogle mapsiconinterfaceinternetiphonelaptoplogomapsmediamoviemultimedianetworkoffice deskonlinepenphoneplayerscreensearchseriesservicesmartphonesocial mediasocial networkstreamingtabletablettechnologytraffictransportwhite background
Categories: Transportation, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist