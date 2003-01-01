Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2134184633
Google Drive cloud storage app on smartphone iPhone 13 screen on wooden table. Content creator environment with keyboard, camera and mic. Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. February 2022.
Photo Formats
5320 × 3547 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.