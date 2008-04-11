Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
GOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 5: Highly touted rookie Yonder Alonso plays first base in the Cincinnati Reds' inaugural Cactus League game March 5, 2010 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona.
Photo Formats
3609 × 2406 pixels • 12 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.