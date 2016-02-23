Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Good mood. Modern wireless headphones. Perfect sound concept. Electronic dance music and house tracks. Instrumental music. Man headphones white background. Guy in cap listen music stereo headphones
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4928 × 3280 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG