Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Good food and exercise - The perfect combo. Portrait of a beautiful young woman holding a salad in one hand and a dumbbell in the other.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6184 × 5932 pixels • 20.6 × 19.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 959 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 480 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG