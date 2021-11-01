Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084134519
Gomel, Belarus - November 1, 2021. The cases of old faulty electronic watches from different manufacturers are in a heap.
s
By studiomirage
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquebackgroundbusinessclockclockworkcloseupcolorcommunicationcomputerconceptdesigndetaildevicedigitaldisplayelectronicequipmentfacegearhandhourinsideinstrumentisolatedmacromechanismmetalminutenumberobjectoldold fashionedpartpocketpocket watchretrosmartsteeltechnologytimetimepiecevintagewatchwheelwhitewristwatch
Categories: Miscellaneous, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist