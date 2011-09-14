Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Golf club and ball on green grass ready to be struck on golf course background, Lens flare on sun set evening time. Golf ball on tee in front of driver on a golf course.
Edit
Golf ball and heel on artificial grass in blue sky,Golf on tee.
Golf ball and golf club in beautiful golf course at sunset background.
Closeup of a golf ball and golfer ready for tee off
Golf ball hit off the tee with driver on golf course
Golf ball and heel on artificial grass in blue sky,Golf on tee.
golf ball on tee with driver club
Three metal wood at rest behind teed-up golf ball. Various shots that provide different angles and elevations offering copy space for text or graphics.

See more

1182104464

See more

1182104464

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122211285

Item ID: 2122211285

Golf club and ball on green grass ready to be struck on golf course background, Lens flare on sun set evening time. Golf ball on tee in front of driver on a golf course.

Formats

  • 4977 × 3318 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mr.Somchai Sukkasem

Mr.Somchai Sukkasem