Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Golden wedding rings on golden background with toy bird and decorations. Shiny golden jewelry. Wedding details. Proposal of marriage, valentine gift. copy space.
Formats
3375 × 2250 pixels • 11.3 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG