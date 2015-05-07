Images

Image
Golden turmeric milk with ginger, cinnamon and more ingredients, ayurvedic drink, healthy and vegan, light gray background with copy space, selected soft focus, narrow depth of field
Indian traditional Golden milk with turmeric, ginger, spices, honey. healing effect of the drink. ingredients for a Golden drink on a light background. antiviral antioxidant. the view from the top.
Golden turmeric latte with ginger root, cinnamon sticks, turmeric, spices for Ayurvedic medicine. The concept of alternative medicine, a means to increase immunity in a pandemic, coronovirus
Tasty yogurt in open plastic cup isolated on white
Golden milk with turmeric powder in glass over white background. Health and energy boosting, flu remedy, natural cold fighting drink. Clean eating, detox, weight loss concept, ayurvedic,turmeric latte
Creamy peanut butter, isolated on white
Latte with golden turmeric with ginger root, cinnamon sticks, turmeric, spices for Ayurvedic medicine. The concept of alternative medicine, a means to increase immunity with coronovirus
Golden turmeric milk. Cinnamon, cardamon, anise spices. Trendy healthy drink concept. In glass on stone background, close up

2131899251

Item ID: 2131899251

Golden turmeric milk with ginger, cinnamon and more ingredients, ayurvedic drink, healthy and vegan, light gray background with copy space, selected soft focus, narrow depth of field

Formats

  • 6000 × 3998 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

Maren Winter