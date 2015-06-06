Images

Lot of Golden Statue of Buddha sitting in meditation Belief Faith and Worship concept. Big buddha Press the hands together at chest In sign of respect religion culture
Golden Pagoda (Phra That Si Chom Thong Temple), Chiangmai, Thailand
ANG THONG/ THAILAND- FEBRUARY 1, 2020: Large Buddha statue in Wat Muang.
Buddha, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep
Phnom Penh tourist attraction and famouse landmark - Royal Palace ceremonial pagoda complex, Cambodia with blue sky background
Gold Pagoda beautiful architecture in Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep landmark of Chiangmai in Thailand
Famous gold pagoda with atmosphere of dusk and blue sky
Phra Maha Chedi Chai Mongkol was built In an area of ​​101 actre, 101 meters wide, 101 meters long, 101 meters high, including the gold 60 kilograms Within the Phra Maha Chedi In the heavenly castles

