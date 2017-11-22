Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Golden Retriever with a Santa Hat with a gold package. Any message can be put on package ie: puppies wish list of treats or a hunting dog's wish list for his master.
Photo Formats
2391 × 1952 pixels • 8 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 816 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 408 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.