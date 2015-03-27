Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Golden pagoda and Burmese style building in Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao in Lampang province of Thailand. This temple was built in the 14th century which is a mix of Lanna, Burmese and Shan styles.
Edit
shwedagon paya in yangon
Yangon, Myanmar - March 13 : 2015.Renovate Shwedagon Pagoda officially named Shwedagon Zedi Daw and also known as the Great Dagon Pagoda and the Golden Pagoda, is a gilded stupa located Myanmar.
Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Bangkok Thailand.
Ayutthaya Thailand - ancient city and historical place. Wat Phra Si Sanphet
Thai royal palace complex
Bangkok, Thailand - September 15, 2016: Emerald Buddha Temple is the most sacred Buddhist temple, a potent religion-political symbol and the palladium of Thai society.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138581793

Item ID: 2138581793

Golden pagoda and Burmese style building in Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao in Lampang province of Thailand. This temple was built in the 14th century which is a mix of Lanna, Burmese and Shan styles.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Boyloso

Boyloso