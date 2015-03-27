Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Golden pagoda and Burmese style building in Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao in Lampang province of Thailand. This temple was built in the 14th century which is a mix of Lanna, Burmese and Shan styles.
Formats
6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG