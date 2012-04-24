Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Golden lips on beautiful model girls mouth. Make-up. Beauty makeup close up. Golden make up in lips. Gold concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7952 × 4728 pixels • 26.5 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 595 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 298 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG