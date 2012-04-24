Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Golden lips on beautiful model girls mouth. Make-up. Beauty makeup close up. Golden make up in lips. Gold concept
sexy woman with mask on face
Beautiful woman with arabic make-up, red lips and curls. Beauty face. Insta Color
glamour portrait of a beautiful woman with black rose
Fashion Woman.Luxury Style
Fashion studio portrait of a beautiful young girl. Smokey eyes makeup. Dramatic vamp make-up. Hat
Close up potrait of beautiful lady with make up and curly hair
girl with black patterns on the face

See more

284322380

See more

284322380

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131082666

Item ID: 2131082666

Golden lips on beautiful model girls mouth. Make-up. Beauty makeup close up. Golden make up in lips. Gold concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 4728 pixels • 26.5 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 595 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 298 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

Puppy 9