Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094831190
Golden king chess standing on a wooden stand. The concept of Leaders in good organizations must have a vision and can predict business trends and assess competitors
Bangkok, Thailand
P
By PattyPhoto
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analysisanalyticblackboardbusinessbusinessmanchallengechesschessboardcloseupcompetitionconceptcontrolcooperationcorporateexecutiveexplorefigurefigurinefinancefinancialgameintelligenceinvestmentkingleadershiplearnmanmanagementmatchmicrominiaturemodelnegotiateofficepeoplepersonplayrookruleskillsolutionstartupstrategicstrategysuccesssuccessfultargetteamteamwork
Similar images
More from this artist