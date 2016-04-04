Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Golden eggs lie in a metal consumer grocery basket next to a pink gift bag in the foreground is a vase with spring flowers. The concept of discounts and sales. Mockup with copyspace.
Formats
5317 × 3545 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG