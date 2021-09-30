Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097517891
Golden creative Christmas toy with text LOVE hanging on the Christmas tree. New Year festive details
Moscow, Russia
X
By Xeniia X
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aestheticatmospherebackgroundbokehchristmas ballchristmas evechristmas toychristmas treecompositioncongratulationcontemporarycreativedecemberdecorationdecorativedetaileveeveningfairytalefestivegarlandglitteringglossyglowinggoldgoldengreeting cardhanginghappy new yearholidayindoorinteriorlifestylelovemagicmagicalmiraclenew yearnoelsprucetexttraditiontraditionalwallpaperwinterwishesword
Similar images
More from this artist