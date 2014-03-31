Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gold coin in businessman's hand, holding and showing on empty table on white banner background with copy space. Cryptocurrency, golden bitcoin with a blank space template on the coin surface.
Edit
Man touching a blank virtual screen or computer interface with his finger to input data, identify himself, activate the screen or gain access
Doctor holding something in his hand
Closeup view of man's hand with wedding ring. Divorce concept.
Male with pen in a hand isolated
Man with open hand on neutral background
man use alcohol gel to cleaning hand and clear bacteria. 75% alcohol for protection against the virus, Covid 19, Concept coronavirus 2019

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144357457

Item ID: 2144357457

Gold coin in businessman's hand, holding and showing on empty table on white banner background with copy space. Cryptocurrency, golden bitcoin with a blank space template on the coin surface.

Formats

  • 5908 × 2968 pixels • 19.7 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 502 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 251 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tete_escape

tete_escape