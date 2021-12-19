Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094262750
GOIÂNIA GOIAS BRAZIL – DECEMBER 19 2021:A dry, curled leaf hanging from a branch full of fresh green leaves. concept of getting old.
Goiânia, State of Goiás, Brazil
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbiobotanybranchbrazilcleancolorcolorfulconceptdesigndetaildetailsdrydry leafecoecologyelementenvironmentenvironmentalflorafoliageforestfreshfreshnessgardengoiásgoiâniagreengreen leafgreenerygrowthjungleleafleaveslightnaturalnatureoldorganicoutdoorpatternplantseasonspringsurfacetextureto agetreetropicalwallpaper
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist