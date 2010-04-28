Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Goat Rock Beach - northwestern Sonoma County, California, is the mouth of the Russian River, and the southern end of this crescent shaped expanse is the massive Goat. Seagull, Seal.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

778901842

Stock Photo ID: 778901842

Goat Rock Beach - northwestern Sonoma County, California, is the mouth of the Russian River, and the southern end of this crescent shaped expanse is the massive Goat. Seagull, Seal.

Photo Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

weriset

weriset