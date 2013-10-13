Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Glucometer, insulin pen syringes, thermometer, and blood pressure monitor in a blue heart-shaped bowl on a light gray concrete table. Medical equipment for health monitoring
Doctor dentist table with different equipment for dental treatment
Flash drive on white background / Portable modern flash drive , close up
set of men's clothing and shoes on wooden background. Men accessories. Black elegant accessories pieces isolated on white wooden table. Top view. Copy space for text.
blender in the kitchen,the kitchen has a hand blender for cooking
July, 02 2019 Jember - East Java - Indonesia Normaly Blood Sugar Level, Glucometer
Electronic thermometer for measuring body temperature. Set of electronic thermometer, rectal, oral and glass mercury on gray background.
Dental Instruments. Healthcare concept.

See more

1177511143

See more

1177511143

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136112607

Item ID: 2136112607

Glucometer, insulin pen syringes, thermometer, and blood pressure monitor in a blue heart-shaped bowl on a light gray concrete table. Medical equipment for health monitoring

Formats

  • 5446 × 3631 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

onebit

onebit