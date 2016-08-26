Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
GLENELG - JANUARY 26th: Busy Glenelg beach on Australia day, with participants of the Havaianas World Record Attempt coming into shore, on January 26th 2009, Adelaide, Australia.
Photo Formats
2304 × 1728 pixels • 7.7 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.