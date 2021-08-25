Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089568560
Glazgow, Scotland - 25 August, 2021: Glasgow City Chambers, the headquarters of Glasgow City Council. build in 1888
I
By IR Stone
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebritainbuildingbuilding exteriorbuildingsbusinesscarcitycity lifecityscapedowntowneuropeeveningfamousglasgowhouselandmarklandscapemanmodernmuseumoldoutdoorspeoplerestaurantroadscotlandscottishshopsskysquarestreetstructuresunsettaxitourismtouristtouristictowertransporttraveltreeukurbanviewwomanwork
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist