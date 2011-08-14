Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Glasses isolated on a gray background, forged lenses for eyeglasses in a white frame, women's and men's accessories. Optics, look good, lens, vintage, trend.
thin -frame glasses
Glasses for vision correction on a blue background. The concept of ophthalmology.
This is eyeglasses image XD
Sunglasses in an iron frame isolated on white
Strong glasses with thick toned plus lenses for hyperopia on white painted wooden desk
Photos glasses with realistic shadows. On white background.
Optical eyeglasses. Glasses isolated on a white background. Modern style eyeglasses. Glasses with transparent lenses. Close up eyeglasses with blurry technique. Glasses front view.

See more

1216420411

See more

1216420411

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133314333

Item ID: 2133314333

Glasses isolated on a gray background, forged lenses for eyeglasses in a white frame, women's and men's accessories. Optics, look good, lens, vintage, trend.

Formats

  • 3495 × 2330 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Oleg Kremenskov

Oleg Kremenskov