Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088079543
A glass of wine, champagne with envelope against bokeh background close up. Top view. New Year, Christmas mood. Greeting card. Party and holiday celebration concept.
Portorož, Slovenia
s
By saha_stozhko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholanniversarybackgroundbeverageblurredbokehcelebratecelebrationchampagnecheerschristmascloseupcolorcopy spacecreativecrystaldecorationdrinkelegantenvelopeevefestiveflat layflutefunglassglasswaregoldgoldengreeting cardhappyhappy birthdayholidaylightsliquidluxurymockupnew yearobjectpartysparklesparkling winesplashtoastvalentinevalentine's daywinewineglassyearyellow
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist