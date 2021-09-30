Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088079543

A glass of wine, champagne with envelope against bokeh background close up. Top view. New Year, Christmas mood. Greeting card. Party and holiday celebration concept.

Portorož, Slovenia
s

By saha_stozhko

Asset data

Popularity

None

Usage

Not used yet

First look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

Related keywords

Categories: Food and DrinkHolidays

Similar images

See all

More from this artist

See all
All categories
Abstract
Animals/Wildlife
Backgrounds/Textures
Beauty/Fashion
Buildings/Landmarks
Business/Finance
Celebrities
Editorial
Education
Food and Drink
Healthcare/Medical
Holidays
Illustrations/Clip-Art
Industrial
Interiors
Miscellaneous
Nature
Objects
Parks/Outdoor
People
Religion
Science
Signs/Symbols
Sports/Recreation
Technology
The Arts
Transportation
Vectors
Vintage