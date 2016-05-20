Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Glass and Steel Skyscrapers in Downtown Houston, Texas
(Release Information: Editorial Use Only. Use of this image in advertising or for promotional purposes is prohibited.)
Photo Formats
2893 × 4346 pixels • 9.6 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG