Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A glass of red wine in hand against the backdrop of a sunset on the sea. Sunny, summer evening. Sea cruise. There is space for text. Peace, love concept
Formats
6123 × 4082 pixels • 20.4 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG