Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Glass of coconut smoothie with straw, blend coconut juice , white coconut healthy drink, vegetarian diet milkshake, organic healthy food concept on white background
Formats
4126 × 8011 pixels • 13.8 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
515 × 1000 pixels • 1.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
258 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG