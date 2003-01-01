Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Glacier tongue slides from the Vatnajökull icecap or Vatna Glacier near subglacial Öræfajökull volcano, Iceland. Glacial lagoon with ice blocks and surrounding mountains.
Formats
6112 × 4796 pixels • 20.4 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 785 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 393 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG