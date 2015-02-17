Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Glacial lagoon in Iceland in the fall. Cloudy foggy weather, mountains on the horizon. The glacial lake reflects the sky, glacier and mountains

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

611040281

Stock Photo ID: 611040281

Glacial lagoon in Iceland in the fall. Cloudy foggy weather, mountains on the horizon. The glacial lake reflects the sky, glacier and mountains

Photo Formats

  • 5500 × 3667 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Vitalii Matokha

Vitalii Matokha