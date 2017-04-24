Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gisborne, New Zealand - April 24th, 2017: Close up of a bronze statue of Captain James Cook, The image was taken whilst located at the top of Kaiti Hill, now held at the Tairāwhiti Museum.
Edit
Guardian statue (yak) at the temple Wat pho, one of the major tourist attractions in Bangkok, Thailand
Old white statues in the temple of Wat Pho.
Man statue isolated on white background
MARCH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE/UK - NOVEMBER 23 : Statue of remembrance in March Cambridgeshire on November 23, 2012
Chinese stone statue at Wat Pho, Bangkok, Thailand. Its among the best known of Thailands landmarks.
chinese stone statue
Man statue isolated on black background

See more

1344799442

See more

1344799442

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1433143862

Item ID: 1433143862

Gisborne, New Zealand - April 24th, 2017: Close up of a bronze statue of Captain James Cook, The image was taken whilst located at the top of Kaiti Hill, now held at the Tairāwhiti Museum.

Important information

Formats

  • 2776 × 4164 pixels • 9.3 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ