Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A girl in a yellow dress stands on a balcony during a strong wind, a smiling woman stands on a roof overlooking the city and the wind inflates her dress, an attractive girl looks at the city
Fashion photo of a beautiful bride. Happy bride in a stylish white dress. Stylish wedding bride with bouquet and amazing modern dress
Beautiful woman warm up exercises inside the stadium.
Attractive blonde in sunglasses and a denim jacket with ice cream in a waffle cone outdoors in the summer in clear weather
Asian woman standing on the background of stairs and blue sky. Business woman on the stairs - a symbol of climbing.
Young female traveler walking with a luggage on the city street on a sunny day. Arriving to the city while travel
Adult business woman posing at pier
Girl carefree childhood walk. Kid girl long hair enjoy walk sunny day blue sky background. Charming little stylish fashionable girl. Feeling free and happy. Little child enjoy sunny walk. Happy day.

See more

1431989834

See more

1431989834

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137844343

Item ID: 2137844343

A girl in a yellow dress stands on a balcony during a strong wind, a smiling woman stands on a roof overlooking the city and the wind inflates her dress, an attractive girl looks at the city

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3232 × 4847 pixels • 10.8 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

zhukovvvlad

zhukovvvlad