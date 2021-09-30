Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089646515
A girl in winter clothes smiles and holds a camera in her hands. Fashionable child takes pictures in winter. Young woman in outerwear is engaged in photography. Snowing . Frost on the eyelashes.
C
By Chebakalex7
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulblondecameracaucasianchildchildren clothingclose-upcoldcopy spacedigital cameraeyelashes in hoarfrostfalling snowflakesfemalefrostgirlgirl photographergloveshappyhappy childhoodhathobbyholdingisolatedkidknittedlifestylelookingouterwearpeoplepersonphotophotographphotographerphotographingphotographypictureportraitscarfshootingsnowsoft focusstylethermometertonedtravelwinterwinter clothesyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist