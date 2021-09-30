Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087836039
girl in a white sweater , skirt and warm winter headphones on figure skates in a studio on a blue wall in Christmas
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
athleteathleticbalancebladebluecasecaucasianchampionchristmasclothescompetitioncostumedancedaughtereleganceenjoymentexercisefitnessgirlgracehappinessheadphoneshobbyiceone personpositiveposturepracticepreschoolerprofessionalprotectionrecreationschoolgirlshoeskateskirtsmilesmilingsnowsportstandingstudiostudio shotsweatertightsvictorywallwarmwhitewinter
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist