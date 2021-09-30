Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097891067
A girl wearing a pink sweater and holding a red heart in her hand on a blurred background of beautiful fairy lights. A woman shows a heart symbol in her hand to tell her boyfriend how she feels.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbeautifulbokehboyfriendcardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundcolorfulcompassioncompassionatecouplecutedesignexpressionfeelingfemalefestivalfestivefingerfriendsfriendshipfungirlhandhappinesshappyhearthughumanlightloveloverloversmerrynew yearrelationshipromanceromanticspacesymbolsymbolictake carevalentinevalentine dayvalentine's dayweddingyoung woman
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist