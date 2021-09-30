Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095288501
Girl warms up the frozen hands above hot radiator, close up. Woman wearing woolen sweater warming up while sitting near a heating radiator. Woman warming hands near electric heater at home
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultadults onlyapartmentapplianceautumnclimateclose-upcold temperaturecolor imagecomfortablecontrolcozydesigndomestic lifeeconomyelectric heaterelectricityequipmentfinance and economyfuel and power generationgashandheat - temperaturehome interiorhorizontalhousehuman body parthuman handindoorsiron - appliancelifestylesmodernone personone woman onlyonly womenorderpart ofpeoplephotographyportabilityradiator - heaterseasontechnologytemperaturewinterwomen
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist