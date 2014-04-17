Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Girl sitting on top of Fort Lovrijenac fortress, over the West Harbour with Fort Bokar. Dubrovnik city walls in Croatia at sunset. Dubrovnik historic city in Dalmatia and UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Fashion outdoor photo of beautiful sexy woman with blond hair in elegant dress and accessories posing in nature
Young female traveler with backpack enjoying great view on the famous landmark town Riomaggiore in Italy
Happy tourist girl looking Bern old town, capital of Switzerland, from panoramic terrace of Bell Tower Cathedral. Aerial view cityscape of medieval city UNESCO World Heritage. Tourism in Switzerland.
mother and son looking at the city of Athens, Greece from Acropolis
Tourist woman in Italy. Back view of girl visiting Greek theather of Taormina with Etna volcano on the background, Sicily.
Young girl with traditional burmese parasol visiting ancient temples in Bagan Myanmar
Young person on background of urban landscape of Athens, Greece, Europe. Adult pretty girl tourist relaxes on hilltop overlooking Athens city in summer. Concept of adventure and travel in Athens.

See more

1788858701

See more

1788858701

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128959659

Item ID: 2128959659

Girl sitting on top of Fort Lovrijenac fortress, over the West Harbour with Fort Bokar. Dubrovnik city walls in Croatia at sunset. Dubrovnik historic city in Dalmatia and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3930 pixels • 20 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 655 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Benny Marty

Benny Marty