Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The girl is sitting at the Easter table with cakes, spring flowers and quail eggs and holding a white kid in her arms. Happy Easter celebration
beautiful young blonde girl in shorts
Luxurious blonde woman in a white dress in front of modern classical room
New Year. Beautiful sexy blonde girl in white underwear
Beautiful blonde girl sitting on a sofa dressed in a white negligee holding a wedding bouquet, sending an air kiss in the background many colors
Smiling woman sitting near Christmas tree knitting sweater
Young girl with flowers, lady with flowers, whitehair lady, woman and roses, girl with roses in the kitchen, red roses, red roses bouquet
Cute little girl with blond hair in a beautiful dress in a spring studio with lilac flowers

See more

1403273936

See more

1403273936

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128504763

Item ID: 2128504763

The girl is sitting at the Easter table with cakes, spring flowers and quail eggs and holding a white kid in her arms. Happy Easter celebration

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3333 × 5000 pixels • 11.1 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna Markina

Anna Markina