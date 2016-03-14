Images

Image
Girl sits in the lotus pose and meditates with closed eyes.Practice yoga in a bright studio.Butterfly pose to relax.Meditation on the floor. High quality photo
attractive girl working with laptop and things in airport terminal or office on floor. travel atmosphere or alternative work atmosphere. freelancer student travels to business meeting.
Low angle view of the attractive grey haired woman sitting at the floor and looking at the window dreamly while spending time at the self isolation
Athletic Sporty Man Doing Straddle Splits Outdoors On Urban Background At Skyscraper Roof. Upavista Konasana Asana. Stay Home Concept.
Young attractive woman practicing yoga and relaxing,sitting in front of laptop screen.Fitness and Yoga online training concept in the coronavirus pandemic.Healthy lifestyle.Slow living concept.
Young woman runner resting after workout session on sunny morning. Female fitness model sitting on street along pond in city. Female jogger taking a break from running workout
picture of young good-looking teenage girl isolated
Full length portrait of an athlete woman preparing herself for a workout outdoors.

2131336695

Item ID: 2131336695

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5816 × 3877 pixels • 19.4 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksey Matrenin

Aleksey Matrenin