Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The girl is reading a book in her room. Book reading. Preparation for exams. Student life. Hobby. Home schooling.
A girl sits on a sofa and studies at home. The girl looks at her notes and reads them, homework, the girl does homework at home. A girl looks in a notebook, studies, studies, university. Home school
Businesswoman Working Alone On Laptop In her Office. Beautiful business woman using a laptop computer at office. Businesswoman busy working on her laptop.
Female College Student In Shared House Bedroom Sitting On Bed With Laptop Studying
Woman looking at laptop on bed
business woman sits down in a cardboard office
young beautiful Asian Korean student girl happy and relaxed at home sofa couch using internet on laptop computer networking cheerful in online technology communication lifestyle concept
Concentrated female remote worker in sweater and jeans browsing netbook and thinking about project while sitting on sofa against white wall

See more

1901729818

See more

1901729818

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137578603

Item ID: 2137578603

The girl is reading a book in her room. Book reading. Preparation for exams. Student life. Hobby. Home schooling.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ptashkimenko

Ptashkimenko