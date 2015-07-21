Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The girl and the puppy look at the frozen lake. Harmony, love, happiness, peace. Friendship, together. Nature, cold season. Simple warm clothes, casual style. View from the back.
Woman holding a silicone collapsible cup, reusable coffee tumbler.
Adventure lifestyle
attractive woman in winter, a knitted sweater, mittens and scarf, walking through the Park among the trees and snow in the woods drinking hot tea on a background of sunlight
Tired woman relaxing outdoors in park
cheerful man with smile, bearded guy looks at the camera and laughs, a bright spring smile of a man
woman alone in park
Elderly woman playing with baby fawn in the garden

See more

677296630

See more

677296630

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124884492

Item ID: 2124884492

The girl and the puppy look at the frozen lake. Harmony, love, happiness, peace. Friendship, together. Nature, cold season. Simple warm clothes, casual style. View from the back.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3456 × 3456 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kudryashova Vera

Kudryashova Vera