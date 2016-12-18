Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The girl performs an asana on a yoga mat. Vyagrasana pose tiger technique performed. Fitness for the body at home, stretching the back, keep the muscles in good shape. High quality photo
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3929 × 5893 pixels • 13.1 × 19.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG