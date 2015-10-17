Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A girl on a pink background in a pink blouse, black skirt and high heels is sitting on a chair with a laptop on her lap. Programmer, freelancer, businesswoman or secretary
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4587 × 6877 pixels • 15.3 × 22.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG