Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088314500
A girl with long dark hair in a coat and a knitted hat walks against the backdrop of an empty autumn park. Photo of a model looking at the camera.
P
By PeterPike
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumncapcasualcaucasiancheerfulclothingcoatcolorcolorfulcutefacefallfashionfemaleforestforestsgirlhairhathealthyholding handsknittedladyleavesleisurelifestylemidwinternaturenovemberoctoberoutdooroutdoorsparkpersonportraitposingprettyseasonseasonalstreetstylestylishsweaterteenagetravelwalkingwinterwomanyellowyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist