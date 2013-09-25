Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A girl in the kitchen holds an apple in her hands and wants to bite it off. Look at the apple. Healthy snack throughout the day, vegetarian food, fresh fruit. High quality photo
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5707 × 3805 pixels • 19 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG