Image
A girl in the kitchen holds an apple in her hands and wants to bite it off. Look at the apple. Healthy snack throughout the day, vegetarian food, fresh fruit. High quality photo
Woman standing in the kitchen with pepper.
Portrait of happy young Asian woman cooking with fresh vegetable in the modern kitchen
Young beautiful couple eating healthy organic food for breakfast. They monitor their diet, so their diet is balanced with fats, proteins and carbohydrates.
Portrait of happy young Asian woman cooking with fresh vegetable in the modern kitchen
Woman wearing an apron , pasta , noodles
Woman housewife holding yellow roses at pot in hands, kitchen, copy space
Pretty blonde standing near open fridge full of food. Young woman looking at camera, smiling and using mobile phone

Item ID: 2131335521

Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 5707 × 3805 pixels • 19 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksey Matrenin

Aleksey Matrenin