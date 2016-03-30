Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A girl with a gamepad in her hands plays an exciting video game. Close-up. Gaming, fun entertainment, adventure video games, socializing with friends, recreation, hobbies, new technologies.
Hands of an unknown hairdresser in black gloves shave a beard with a razor on the client's face men in barbershop
Professional barber making stylish man haircut
Girl holding mobile phone sitting on chair. Copy space.
Young hipster girl in parka coat using her smart watch. This new gadget lets you always stay connected to internet and social media networks from anywhere you want.
Professional hairdresser doing haircut men's hair. Cutting electric razor. Beauty saloon. Male beauty. The client is a hipster.
Young girl is using her cell phone
Young girl is using her cell phone

See more

500401486

See more

500401486

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137411871

Item ID: 2137411871

A girl with a gamepad in her hands plays an exciting video game. Close-up. Gaming, fun entertainment, adventure video games, socializing with friends, recreation, hobbies, new technologies.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton27

Anton27