Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A girl with a gamepad in her hands plays an exciting video game. Close-up. Gaming, fun entertainment, adventure video games, socializing with friends, recreation, hobbies, new technologies.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG