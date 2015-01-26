Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Girl with flowers. Ukraine love concept. The colors of the flag of Ukraine are yellow and blue.
Portrait of young girl with purple color hair and pinwheel toy on yellow background
Portrait of young girl with purple color hair and pinwheel toy on yellow background
Portrait of a beautiful and confident girl showing thumbs up isolated one white
Hands and spring flowers are on a pink table skincare. Nature Cosmetics for hand skin care, a means to reduce wrinkles on hands, moisturizing. Natural cosmetics from flower extract, beauty and fashion
portrait of a little girl with two muzzles on her head and a bouquet of yellow tulips on a blue background with space for text
Beauty portrait of a brunette with extended eyelashes in the image of a tulip. On a white background
International Women's Day Celebration. Beautiful young girl holding figure 8 shape balloon and tulip flowers bouquet on pink background, panorama

See more

1642825081

See more

1642825081

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132258379

Item ID: 2132258379

Girl with flowers. Ukraine love concept. The colors of the flag of Ukraine are yellow and blue.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4003 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Vera Shcher