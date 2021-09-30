Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094832987
girl faceless in red jacket holding in hands Gift green box with red ribbon against snowy spruce tree in winter forest Christmas background and New Year holidays present selective focus
L
By Lena_viridis
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundboxcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecreativedecemberdecordecorationdesigneventfacelessfemalefestivefirforestgiftgirlgreengreetinghandshappyholdingholidayholidaysjacketmerryminimalistsnaturenewnew yearoutdoorsoutsidepaperpinepresentredribbonseasonsimplesnowyspruce treestylesurprisetraditionvintagewinterwomanxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist